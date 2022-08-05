RAM Savour fundraiser set for Sept. 24

RACINE — The Racine Art Museum's fifth edition of its annual fundraiser, Savour, will be held from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, 2519 Northwestern Ave. This event highlights the diverse flavors of local cuisine paired with art created by local artists. These pairings are curated based on various factors such as the types of work or food created by each participant and personal history between people.

Savour 2022 will bring together friends and supporters to celebrate the success and continued prosperity of the museum's exhibition and education programs, which are funded solely through the generosity of foundations, corporations, businesses and individuals. Proceeds from this event will support programs at both museum campuses, including SPARK! and RAM on the Road. Additionally, event proceeds also support local artists and restaurants. Participating artists receive a stipend and a split on proceeds from artwork sold, and participating restaurants and pop-up food vendors receive compensation for their time and expenses.

There will be no shortage of sensory experiences at Savour 2022 including:

Inventive pairings of visual and culinary art.

Samples of food created by area restaurants and food vendors.

Unlimited craft beer, curated wine and signature cocktails.

Opportunities to chat one-on-one with artists about their inspirations.

Original art available for auction.

A photography station for group photos.

Live music will be provided by the rhythm and blues band Marvin and the Dogs, who are reuniting for the first time in several years specifically for this performance. The band performed extensively throughout Wisconsin in the late 1970s and early 1980s before separating in 1985.

Those unable to attend the RAM event will have virtual options to experience Savour 2022. Those who prefer to participate from home can bid online for curated packages. Real-time text notifications will keep virtual participants up-to-date on the status of their auction bids. The event will broadcast intermittently on RAM's social media channels.

Tickets cost $100. New this year is the option to bundle a discounted RAM membership with the event ticket. For more information and to purchase tickets by Sept. 16, go to ramart.org.