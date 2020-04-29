RAM offers virtual art experiences

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — Bruce W. Pepich, RAM executive director and curator of collections, is taking to the internet to introduce 20 women artists in the museum's collection — including Mary Bero, Mara Superior, Toshiko Takaezu and Elise Winters — in a new series of short, educational videos titled "RAM Introduces." Viewers are invited to watch for new videos in this continuing series by subscribing to RAM's YouTube channel, and by following RAM on Facebook.

By current count, 40% of the artists in RAM's collection — the largest collection of contemporary craft in the United States — are women. This percentage, which is consistently increasing, is already substantially greater than the ratios calculated at other organizations with permanent collections and active exhibition programs.

To continue promoting a lifelong interest in arts during the current health situation, RAM is also utilizing Facebook and Instagram to bring art education directly to people — discussing the various artists, exhibitions and programs at both museum campuses.

Each day of the week features a post based on a different theme, including Makers Monday and Women's Wednesday. Throwback Thursdays offer installation images of past exhibitions at RAM and Wustum Museum, allowing followers to travel back in time to experience visitor favorites of the decade.

Education staff at Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, a campus of RAM, are creating free, family friendly art activities to inspire and engage kids. For example, virtual scavenger hunts invite online visitors to discover unknown treasures from shows like "Watercolor Wisconsin 2019" and "It's Like Poetry: Building a Toshiko Takaezu Archive" at RAM. Also, instructions for art projects — such as colorful paper collages, aluminum foil monoprints and recycled art sculpture — are regularly posted on the museum website, ramart.org.

