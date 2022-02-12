RAM offering virtual viewing of 'Watercolor Wisconsin 2021'

RACINE — Since the beginning of the global pandemic, Racine Art Museum (RAM) has been creating opportunities for would-be museum visitors and faraway supporters to engage virtually with art from the comfort of their home.

In continuation of this effort, RAM will offer a live virtual tour of the current exhibition, "Watercolor Wisconsin 2021," the 55th in an annual juried exhibition series at Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, 2519 Northwestern Ave. The show honors the depth and breadth of watercolor in the state of Wisconsin.

This virtual visit of the museum galleries with RAM curatorial assistant Kendra Voelz will explore 110 diverse works on paper by 97 Wisconsin artists. The walk-through of the exhibit will be presented in real-time via Facebook Live at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15 on the RAM Facebook page. A Facebook account is not required to watch the video, but viewers with an account will be able to ask questions during the tour and receive real-time responses from museum staff. The tour will be available to watch on demand after the live broadcast has concluded.