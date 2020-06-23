RAM invites artists to show work

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Racine Art Museum and Wustum Museum of Fine Arts invites artists to submit work for "From the Heart: RAM Virtual Community Art Show," the museums' inaugural online exhibition. Existing online at ramart.org and accessible via tablets in the galleries, this exhibition will officially run July 7-Oct. 4.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and social injustice, artists continue to create art. RAM is including the community in a creative conversation through depictions of this unique time in history. Work submitted must have been created in 2020 and must not have been previously exhibited at RAM or Wustum Museum.

Further information and a form to submit entries are available at ramart.org. High quality images of work must be submitted to the museum website by 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 1.

RAM has also been inviting artists to share artwork through a series of virtual happy hours entitled Artists in the House. These Zoom meetups hosted by Liz Siercks, RAM curatorial assistant, serve as casual forums for artists to discuss their work and current events, and to make art together. Artists can receive updates about these virtual happy hours, calls for exhibitions and other resources by following RAM on social media and by subscribing to the museum's weekly email newsletter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0