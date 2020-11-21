RAM holiday art competition award winners announced

RACINE — The Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., invited artists of all ages to participate in the museum's annual handmade holiday ornament, gift wrapped box and decorated tree competition.

Each artist was allowed to enter up to two of the aforementioned categories. Open through Dec. 30, "The Art of AdORNAMENTS, Wrappins, and Creative Conifers 2020" features 54 festive entries created by 48 artists from southeastern Wisconsin, as well as northern Illinois and central Texas.

These artists were recognized for their efforts with awards:

Excellence Award

Ornament — Stella Dunn, Racine

Wrappin' — Joya Locklair, Port Washington

Creative Conifer — Tessa Locklair, Port Washington

Awards for best use of

Household Materials — Jean Berens, Milwaukee

Art Materials — Spencer Dunn, Racine

Fiber — Holly Ottum, Racine

Wood — Harold Solberg, Mount Pleasant

Clay — Nick Schroeder, Milwaukee

Glitter and Sequins — Kelly Witte, Racine

Exhibition artists