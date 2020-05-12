RAM donations to be matched

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine Art Museum is accepting donations through July 15 as part of #GivingTuesdayNow.

The Osborne and Scekic Family Foundation has offered up to $20,000 to match all gifts made to RAM during this time period.

Like many of its nonprofit friends, partners and businesses, Racine Art Museum is feeling the financial impact of canceled art classes and inability to welcome visitors into the galleries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

People can support RAM by going to ramart.org or send a check with Root for RAM in the memo section to: Racine Art Museum, Root for RAM, P.O. Box 187, Racine, WI 53401-0187.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0