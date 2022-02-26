RAM campaigns are a success

RACINE — Racine Art Museum (RAM) is honored to report the success of the museum's 2021 GivingTuesday and Year-End Matching Financial Campaigns. The museum's enthusiastic supporters met — and exceeded — the challenge of RAM's matching partners who provided a one-to-one match up to $36,000, doubling the impact of donations and museum memberships through the end of 2021.

A total of 233 donations were received between Nov. 15 and Dec. 31, and represent a 27.5% increase over donations received during the museum's 2020 year-end campaign. Additionally, RAM memberships provided another form of vital support to the museum. During this six-week period:

119 households renewed their current RAM memberships

50 households became new RAM members

43 households renewed a lapsed membership

RAM Board of Directors and staff extend their gratitude to the museum's matching partners: Andis Foundation, David Charak and the Ruffo Family Foundation.

"RAM is thrilled and honored to have the partnership of these long-time, dedicated supporters to help encourage donations during this very challenging time," said Laura D'Amato, RAM director of operations and development.

Community support of RAM in these ever-changing times continues to help enrich the lives of children, families, and artists in Racine and beyond in many ways. Award-winning outreach programs like RAM on the Road and SPARK! deliver free hands-on experiences to students in schools and seniors with memory loss in a variety of venues. Studio classes — offered both in-person at RAM's Wustum Museum of Fine Arts and online via Zoom — provide opportunities to study, practice and develop artwork from novice level to professional. RAM's nationally recognized exhibitions showcase works from the collection that feature local as well as international artists.

