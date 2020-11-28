RAM announces Year-End Matching Campaign

RACINE — Racine Art Museum (RAM) has recently announced its annual Year-End Matching Campaign. Thanks to the generosity of the museum’s 2020 Year-End Campaign matching gift partners, all donations made to the museum will be doubled through the end of the year.

For every dollar donated, David Charak and the Ruffo Family Foundation will provide a one-to-one match up to $30,000. To encourage new and increased giving in 2020, the Osborne and Scekic Family Foundation will match every dollar up to an additional $20,000 for the following gifts:

New donors, and those returning from 2018 or earlier

New members, and those returning from 2018 or earlier

Individuals’ year-end gifts that have increased over their 2019 campaign donation

Gifts go even further on GivingTuesday, a day of global generosity on Tuesday, Dec. 1. The Andis Foundation, the charitable giving arm of the Andis Co., has donated $6,000 to match gifts made to RAM on this transformative day — tripling the impact of anyone who donates.

“RAM is thrilled and honored to have the partnership of these long-time, dedicated supporters to help encourage donations during this very challenging year,” says Laura D’Amato, RAM director of Operations and Development.