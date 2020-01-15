RAM accepting Peeps entries

RACINE — Racine Art Museum (RAM) presents the 11th annual International PEEPS Art Competition April 2-19. This untraditional exhibition showcases fluffy, sugar-coated marshmallow PEEPS created by hundreds of artists from around the country.

Artists of all ages are invited to create art for the only museum competition of its kind in the world. There is no entry fee, and the event is open to all individuals, families and organizations. Each year, the show's popularity draws thousands of visitors to the museum, setting daily attendance records and inspiring nationwide media attention along the way. Families and children have the opportunity to vote for the "PEEPles Choice Award" of their favorite art.

All 2020 entries will be judged by a panel of experts, based on creativity and best use or representation of PEEPS. Prizes will be awarded in adult, children's and group categories that will be announced during the artist preview and awards ceremony Wednesday, April 1.

For more information and the competition entry form, go to ramart.org. Entries must be dropped off or shipped to arrive at RAM from March 14 to 4 p.m. March 22.

