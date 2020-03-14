Raising HOPES with Talent supports critical programming

RACINE — The HOPES Center of Racine offers street outreach and other housing stability programs so people experiencing homelessness can transition from homelessness into fuller lives. To make this work possible, a committee of dedicated volunteers hosts Raising Hopes with Talent, an annual fundraising event.
This year’s Raising HOPES with Talent event was scheduled for March 21 at the the Siena Center. But it has been postponed for a later date because of the coronavirus. The event features a wide array of both competitive and non-competitive talent. Competitive performers are hoping to win cash prizes and audience members vote to help determine the winner. Non-competitors keep the audience entertained and expand the depth and range of the performances.
Raising Hopes with Talent is more than just entertainment. This family friendly, all ages event includes food and drinks, high quality silent auction items, a 50/50 raffle and a bakery/dessert table. Attendees can even purchase additional bakery to take home.
Tickets
Tickets cost $25 in advance and $30 at the door and $10 for children ages 6-12. There is no charge for children ages 5 and younger. Tickets are available in advance at HOPES Center, 521 Sixth St., from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, or at the Siena Center, 5635 Erie St., during business hours.
Helping the homeless
HOPES Center describes beneficiaries of their work as people experiencing homelessness. This language reminds us that homelessness is not a permanent condition. Homelessness can happen to most of us. A major illness or car repair, a job layoff, or a death or divorce in a household can quickly turn into a crisis. A person (or a family) is suddenly not able to make their next housing payment and they lose the roof over their head.
This can force some people to move to the streets, start living in their cars or other places not meant for human habitation. The street outreach teams at Hopes Center go out three to four nights per week (more in dangerously cold weather) to find people experiencing homelessness. Team members work to build trust and relationships, they offer a hot drink or water, a sleeping bag or blanket, warm socks and granola bars.
When a trust relationship is achieved, the Hopes Center works to identify the barriers that are preventing someone from achieving housing stability. If a person suffers from mental illness and is experiencing homelessness or is at risk for homelessness, the PATH Program at Hopes Center may be able to help.
Another option can be the Rapid Rehousing program which provides temporary rent assistance for people who are literally homeless. Both of these programs are part of a housing first philosophy which recognizes that if someone lacks housing, their ability to address other challenges in their life are significantly diminished.
Once HOPES Center can identify what barriers exist for a household, if funding allows, help can be provided. Raising HOPES with Talent helps provide us with the resources that helps remove barriers. The public is invited to join the Hopes Center of Racine on March 21 for an entertaining way to make a difference in our community.