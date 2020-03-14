Raising HOPES with Talent supports critical programming

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Helping the homeless

HOPES Center describes beneficiaries of their work as people experiencing homelessness. This language reminds us that homelessness is not a permanent condition. Homelessness can happen to most of us. A major illness or car repair, a job layoff, or a death or divorce in a household can quickly turn into a crisis. A person (or a family) is suddenly not able to make their next housing payment and they lose the roof over their head.

This can force some people to move to the streets, start living in their cars or other places not meant for human habitation. The street outreach teams at Hopes Center go out three to four nights per week (more in dangerously cold weather) to find people experiencing homelessness. Team members work to build trust and relationships, they offer a hot drink or water, a sleeping bag or blanket, warm socks and granola bars.

When a trust relationship is achieved, the Hopes Center works to identify the barriers that are preventing someone from achieving housing stability. If a person suffers from mental illness and is experiencing homelessness or is at risk for homelessness, the PATH Program at Hopes Center may be able to help.