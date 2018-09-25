RACINE — Members of Rainbow Quilters have been busy working on their entries for the Crayon Color Quilt Challenge in their biennial quilt show called “Bring ‘Em, Hang ‘em, Look at ‘Em! There will be 32 small quilts — 12 by 12 inches or 8 by 10 inches — that use a crayon color to inspire unique designs created by 30 different quilters.
These quilts will be silent auctioned off at the Rainbow Quilt Show Oct. 12-13 at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio St. Bids begin at $25 and final bids must be in by 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. Proceeds will be donated to the National Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
The Quilt Show will also include more than 150 quilts and quilted items with the bed quilts and the bigger lap quilts in the sanctuary. The smaller lap quilts, wall hangings and other quilted items are hung in Fellowship Hall. Viewers can enjoy the quilts, coffee or lemonade and cookies plus vote for their favorite quilt in each of the four categories: Bed, Lap, Wall and Other. Prizes will be given to the top vote totals in each of the categories.
The show is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. Admission is $3 with proceeds going to Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. The church is wheelchair accessible.
The public is welcome to enter quilts in this show. Contact Barbara Vallone at qltingb@gmail.com or 262-639-8185 for entry information.
