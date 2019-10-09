{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Lionel Railroad Club of Southeastern Wisconsin will host a free open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. The club has its train layout on the second floor above American Coin and Jewelry, 4625 Washington Ave.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

All ages are invited to visit and learn about the hobby of model railroading. Attendees can park behind store and use the side entrance. The site is not handicapped-accessible. For more information, call Tim Deadrick at 262-914-4051.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments