UNION GROVE — The Tri-County Model Railroad Club will hold a free open house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. It will be held in conjunction with the village's Super Saturday event.

Anyone with an interest in model railroading can talk to members about joining the club. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For information about the club, go tricountymodelrailroadclub.com.

