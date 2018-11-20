UNION GROVE — The Tri-County Model Railroad Club will hold an open house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1. The club is located at 1010 Vine St., one block west of Main Street on the south side of the old railroad tracks.
The public is invited; children must be accompanied by an adult.
Membership is available to anyone who has an interest in model railroading; no experience is necessary. For more information, go to www.Tricountymodelrailroadclub.com.
