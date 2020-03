UNION GROVE — The Tri-County Model Railroad Club will begin its 53rd year in operation with its first open house of the season from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14.

The club is located at 1010 Vine St., one block west of Main Street (Highway 45) and next to the old railroad tracks. There is no admission fee. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Refreshments will be available. New club members are welcome.