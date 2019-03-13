Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — The Lionel Railroad Club of Southeastern Wisconsin will host a free open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23.

The club has its train layout on the second floor above American Coin and Jewelry, 4625 Washington Ave. (park behind store and enter at side entrance).

All ages are invited to visit and learn about the hobby of model railroading.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments