RACINE — The Lionel Railroad Club of Southeastern Wisconsin will host a free open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23.
The club has its train layout on the second floor above American Coin and Jewelry, 4625 Washington Ave. (park behind store and enter at side entrance).
All ages are invited to visit and learn about the hobby of model railroading.
