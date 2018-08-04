Subscribe for 17¢ / day

UNION GROVE — The Tri-County Model Railroad Club, 1010 Vine St., will host an open house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 11.

This is an HO-scale layout and anyone who has an interest in joining may inquire about membership. Popcorn, soda and cookies will be sold. There is no admission fee. Children should be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, go to tricountymodelrailroadclub.com.

