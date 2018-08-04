UNION GROVE — The Tri-County Model Railroad Club, 1010 Vine St., will host an open house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 11.
This is an HO-scale layout and anyone who has an interest in joining may inquire about membership. Popcorn, soda and cookies will be sold. There is no admission fee. Children should be accompanied by an adult.
For more information, go to tricountymodelrailroadclub.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.