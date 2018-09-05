RACINE COUNTY — Cerebral Palsy Agency of Racine Inc.'s Recreational Activities for the Developmentally Disabled announces its schedule of fall activities for youth and adults.
RADD's vision strives to be a a trusted partner for youth, transitioning teens and adults with developmental disabilities in Racine County. The primary goal of this organization is to create an environment for those with developmental disabilities, within their limits, experience life the same way as their counterparts without disabilities may. Through diligently prepared programming and the care of qualified staff, participants are given healthy and safe opportunities for social, physical, emotional and cognitive development.
Adult activities are:
- Chair Yoga, 1-3 p.m. Sundays. Fee: $80 (five sessions).
- Bowling Club, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturdays. Fee: $60 (five sessions).
- Movie Night, Tuesdays. Fee: $75 (five sessions). Includes beverage and popcorn.
- Cooking Class, 6-8 p.m. Thursdays. Fee: $80 (six sessions).
- Dance Club, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Fee: $30 (five sessions).
- Sunshine Club. Fee: $80 (six sessions). Dates and locations vary.
- Overnight Respite, 4 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday. Fee: $200.
- Dance class, 6-8 p.m. Mondays. Fee: $25 (five sessions).
Youth activities are:
- Chair Yoga (ages 16 and older), 1-3 p.m. Sundays. Fee: $80 (five sessions).
- Six-Hour Respite, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays. Fee: $75.
- Movie Night, Tuesdays. Fee: $75 (five sessions). Includes beverage and popcorn.
- Cooking Class (ages 16 and older), 6-8 p.m. Thursdays. Fee: $80 (six sessions).
- Dance Club (ages 16 and older), 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Fee:$30 (five sessions).
- Game Night, 6-8 p.m. Fridays. Fee: $50 (five sessions).
- Overnight Respite, 4 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday. Fee: $200.
- Dance Class (ages 16 and older), 6-8 p.m. Thursdays. Fee: $50 (five sessions).
To register for an event or for more information, call RADD at 262-633-0291 or go to http://radd-cpa.org.
