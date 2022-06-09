 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racinians to join Poor People’s Campaign Moral March

RACINE — Dozens of Racinians will join the Poor People’s Campaign Moral March to Washington, D.C. on Friday, June 17.

Buses will arrive at 5 p.m. at Greenmonte Drive in Sturtevant to pick up interested participants. The sendoff will include blessings from local pastors, banners and slogans that read “One Step Forward, Not One Step Back.” The moral marchers will arrive in Washington D.C on June 18 and will be joined by thousands of others from across the nation to demand that the needs of 140 million poor and low-wealth people be addressed.

Diana Valencia from the 9 to 5 Association for Working Women is organizing the Racine marchers. She can be reached at 262-221-3186. More about the campaign can be found at poorpeoplescampaign.org.

