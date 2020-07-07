Racine's drop-in playground program under way

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) offers a free drop-in playground program for youth ages 7-14 at these city neighborhood parks:

Greencrest Park, 3234 Drexel Ave.

Matson Park, 1110 South St.

Solbraa Park, 3825 16th St.

Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St.

King Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive

Tyler-Domer Community Center, 2301 12th St.

Sites are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. No registration is required to participate. Leaders will provide organized recreational activities but do not monitor when and with whom children arrive or leave.

PRCS will be implementing several new policies and procedures in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. These preventive measures have been developed under the guidance of the City of Racine Health Department and within both state and local recommended guidelines:

Daily health screenings, including temperature checks, will be conducted on all staff and volunteers working within the program. Staff and sick child policies will be in place.