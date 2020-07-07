Racine's drop-in playground program under way

RACINE — City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) offers a free drop-in playground program for youth ages 7-14 at these city neighborhood parks:
- Greencrest Park, 3234 Drexel Ave.
- Matson Park, 1110 South St.
- Solbraa Park, 3825 16th St.
- Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St.
- King Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive
- Tyler-Domer Community Center, 2301 12th St.
Sites are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. No registration is required to participate. Leaders will provide organized recreational activities but do not monitor when and with whom children arrive or leave.
PRCS will be implementing several new policies and procedures in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. These preventive measures have been developed under the guidance of the City of Racine Health Department and within both state and local recommended guidelines:
Daily health screenings, including temperature checks, will be conducted on all staff and volunteers working within the program. Staff and sick child policies will be in place.
- Contactless drop-off and pickup of youth will be established to protect designated play areas.
- To ensure social distancing, spot markers will be used for all interactions including drop-off, pick-up, snack time, activities and games.
- Activities and games are being designed to meet social distancing requirements and programs will feature individual play and activity stations.
- Field trips have been eliminated or altered to comply with guidelines on large gatherings.
- Equipment and restrooms will be cleaned and sanitized routinely throughout the day.
- Youth and staff will practice frequent hand-washing, hygiene and sanitizing measures.
- Youth are encouraged to provide their own labeled water bottles. Only prepackaged snacks/drinks will be permitted.
- Staff will receive extensive training in all areas of preventive safety measures.
- Additional staff will be added to any needed sites to maintain a low staff to child ratio.
Information about all PRCS events can be found at cityofracine.org/ParksRec, by emailing prcs@cityofracine.org or by calling 262-636-9131.
