Racine's drop-in playground program starts June 22

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) will hold a free drop-in playground program for youth ages 7-14 at these city neighborhood parks beginning Monday, June 22:

Greencrest Park, 3234 Drexel Ave.

Matson Park, 1110 South St.

Solbraa Park, 3825 16th St.

Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St.

King Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive

Tyler-Domer Community Center, 2301 12th St.

Sites are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. No registration is required to participate. Leaders will provide organized recreational activities but do not monitor when and with whom children arrive or leave.

PRCS will be implementing several new policies and procedures in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. These preventive measures have been developed under the guidance of the City of Racine Health Department and within both state and local recommended guidelines: