Racine Zoo to offer Slumber Safari
Racine Zoo to offer Slumber Safari

RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., will host a Slumber Safari from 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, to 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9. Participants must be at least 6 years old.

The overnight adventure includes a pizza dinner, guided tour throughout the zoo, an animal ambassador encounter, crafts, s’mores by the campfire and breakfast the following morning.

Guests also can add the option of a behind-the-scenes tour of the Charles and Jennifer Johnson Land of the Giants, seeing the giraffes and rhinos up close and indulging them with a late night snack.

People can bring their own tent or rentals are available.

The cost is $55 per person. Advance registration is required by going to racinezoo.org. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.

