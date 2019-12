RACINE — The 13 episodes of the "Racine Zoo to You!" television show can now be viewed online. The show originally aired Aug. 10-Nov. 2 on WMLW-The M.

"Racine Zoo to You!" will take viewers on a detailed inside look at what makes Racine Zoo, its staff and its animal population special.

To view the show, go to racinezoo.org/content/racine-zoo-you-tv-show.

