RACINE — The Racine Zoo is seeking businesses, groups and organizations to participate in the trunk-or-treat portion of its Boo at the Zoo event from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27.

Participating offers public exposure and a unique way to help out within the community.

Donations of pumpkins are also needed.

Guests will be given a trick-or-treat bag and an activity map to help them search for spooky “knock- knock” doors located around the zoo. There will be ghostly games, tasty snacktivities, Halloween-themed crafts, creepy-crawling animal ambassadors and more.

The event also serves as a fundraiser for the zoo, which helps cover the costs of species survival programs, education programs, conservation efforts and veterinary costs.

To participate in trunk-or-treat or to donate in-kind goods, go to racinezoo.org or send an email to info@racinezoo.org.

