Racine Zoo program receives top honors

RACINE — The Racine Zoo announced that the Racine Zoo AmeriCorps Program (RZAP) has achieved top honors for the 2020 Association of Zoos and Aquariums Education Award. This honor is considered by many the highest award a zoo education program can achieve in the United States.

This program, launched in September of 2019, aims to bring free live-animal programming to public school districts throughout Racine County to supplement and improve retention of key concepts taught at five different grade levels, from kindergarten through high school. Despite being heavily impacted by COVID-19 closures, the program reached 3,152 students in its first year, with over 80% showing an increase in biological knowledge as a result of the program. The program also brings in AmeriCorps members, college students or recent graduates who serve through the year as AmeriCorps members, building their own skill set as environmental educators while working within the program.

“The Racine Zoo AmeriCorps Program began as a small dream born out of a couple of crucial conversations, and I am so grateful to AmeriCorps, Serve Wisconsin, and our initial cohort of program staff and members for allowing this dream to become a reality," said Aszya Summers, RZAP director and curator of animal care and conservation education at the Racine Zoo. ""This program was designed to inspire the next generation of environmentalists."

