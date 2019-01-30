RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., is preparing for another year of its hands-on summer camps. They will run June 17-Aug. 16. For the first time, the zoo will be offering a discount to those registering for camp by Feb. 20.
Racine Zoo Summer Camp sessions are available to children 3 years old to youth entering the seventh grade in the fall of 2019.
Camp gives youth hands-on educational opportunities to learn about animals and conservation while playing games. From storytime for preschool campers to the older Junior Zookeepers helping staff care for the animals, each child is taught respect for wildlife and wild places. Campers gain knowledge about animals and their environments from the zoo team and its education experts. Each camp will include a T-shirt, daily snacks, up-close animal encounters, games, crafts and special tours.
Full-day camps run daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and pre-K camps run 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Each camp session is limited to 20 campers. For an additional fee, before and after care is available starting as early as 7:30 a.m. and going until 6 p.m. to make sure the camp is accessible to working families.
Camp session fees through Feb. 20 are $171 or $148.50 for Racine Zoo members. After that, fees are $190 or $165 for members.
Registrations are being accepted online at https://www.racinezoo.org/2019-zoo-summer-camp, via mail or send email to education@racinezoo.org.
Zoo memberships can be purchased online at www.racinezoo.org or at the zoo gift shop. Memberships start at $40 and include benefits like free zoo admission all year long, free admission to exclusive Member Mondays, and discounted admission to special events and programs.
