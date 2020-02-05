Racine Zoo offers Spring Break Camp

Activities include animal encounters, hands-on educational activities, storytime and crafts. Campers will be divided up with different counselors based on age to be sure the experience is customized for each camper.

The cost is $190. Half-day camp is offered for for ages 3-4 from from 9 a.m. to noon for a reduced rate of $100. Child care is available as early as 7:30 a.m. and as late as 6 p.m. for an additional fee. To register, go to racinezoo.org. Call 262-636-9580 for more information.