Racine Zoo offers new programs for scouts

RACINE — The Racine Zoo is offering 28 new programs aligned to badge, journey and adventure requirements for girl, boy and cub scouts programs.

Each program is an immersive experience for troops and packs to explore nature and learn outdoors through games, activities, art and live animal encounters. From the tallest giraffe to the smallest gecko, area scouts will meet animals from all over the world in these unique programs.

“Scouting is one of the best ways for children and young adults to connect to the environment and the world around them,” said Aszya Summers, conservation education manager at the Racine Zoo. “With strong focuses on taking care of the world around us, building skills in the sciences, and taking care of the Earth, it is a natural fit for our conservation education department. We all share the same goals and are glad that we can partner with local scout groups to offer updated, current programming at affordable pricing.”

Scout programs are offered on zoo grounds, but the zoo will also bring animals, craft supplies, and everything needed for programs anywhere.

To see a full list of offerings or book a scout program, go to www.racinezoo.org, call 262-636-9580 or email the Racine Zoo conservation education team at education@racinezoo.org.

