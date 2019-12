RACINE — Summer camps begin June 22 at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N Main St.

Summer camps include up close encounters with the animals, daily crafts, snacks and hands-on learning about the animals, wildlife and the environment.

Camps are age-appropriate and enrollment is limited. Before and after camp care is available from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

An early bird 10% discount sale will be offered through Feb. 15. Go to racinezoo.org.

