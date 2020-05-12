Racine Zoo launching virtual learning program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine Zoo is offering distance learning programs through the online video site, Zoom. Zoom can be downloaded at no charge and allows a zoo experience, no matter how far away. These new programs for a fee are for any age audience or group size.

“Anyone with access to a computer or a smartphone can benefit from distance learning programs,” said Ryan Retzke, lead conservation education specialist with the Racine Zoo.

Distance learning programs allow participants the chance to interact with some of the zoo’s animals through live video feed and ask questions and speak directly with a conservation education specialist. Mini 20- to 25-minute and larger 40- to 45-minute programs are offered.

Participants will meet animals found around the world and learn about the unique adaptations that help them survive, see animals up close as they read a story learning about animal body parts, or dive into zoo careers by learning about the daily life of an animal care specialist and watch a training demonstration. Groups can personalize a program or build a custom program that better suits them.

To learn more or to schedule a distance learning program, contact the Conservation Education Department at 262-636-9580, by email at education@racinezoo.org or go to racinezoo.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0