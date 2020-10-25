 Skip to main content
Racine Zoo chosen for AmFund Golden Pear Award
Racine Zoo chosen for AmFund Golden Pear Award

RACINE — The Racine Zoo has been presented the Golden Pear Award from the American Fundraising Foundation (AmFund).

AmFund announced 21 Golden Pear Award recipients as part of its expanded support for qualified nonprofit organizations throughout the nation. More than 615 organizations applied for these additional funding opportunity grants due to the adverse impact of the pandemic on their fundraising abilities.

“We are pleased to present a Golden Pear Award to the Racine Zoo,” said Deborah Marshall, AmFund chief operating officer. “They are doing significant work in the area of providing a sanctuary for positive interaction between people and the natural world and their application was very compelling. We are grateful for all they are doing to make a difference. The Golden Pear is part of our logo and symbolizes good health, prosperity, longevity and future happiness — all the things we hope for them and the many organizations that impact lives daily.”

“We are thrilled that the Racine Zoo was recognized by AmFund with their Golden Pear Award this year,” said Beth Heidorn, Racine Zoo executive director. “The Racine Zoo focuses on all age groups — there is something for everyone. We offer everything from programs and camps for children, volunteer and internship programs for teenagers and college students, wine and beer events for young adults, upscale dining events and programs for seniors throughout the community. AmFund has become a special partner of the Racine Zoo so that we can continue our dedication to our animals and our guests.”

