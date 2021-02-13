Racine Zoo baby zebra gets name

RACINE — Malex is the name of the Hartmann's mountain zebra born at the Racine Zoo Dec. 24.

Nick Eberle, vice president of Norco Manufacturing, was the winner of the naming rights auction fundraiser for the zoo. He and has created this name in honor of his two sons; Malex is the combination of their names.

As the first Hartmann’s mountain zebra born at the zoo, the foal is an important addition to the population. Born to mother Promise and father Obi, the new foal was born as a recommendation of the Hartmann’s mountain zebra Species Survival Plan, and zoo staff were in close communication with staff at both San Diego Zoo and Disney’s Animal Kingdom throughout Promise’s pregnancy and the foal’s first few weeks.

With fewer than 100 Hartmann’s mountain zebras in the U.S. and listed as vulnerable in their native habitats in southern Africa, this foal is an important contribution to global conservation of this species.

