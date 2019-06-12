RACINE — The Racine Zoo's Nature Club programming will continue for a second year with free family activities including nature walks, water exploration and canoeing.
Racine Nature Club is a partnership between seven major conservation organizations in the Racine area: Racine Zoo, Weed Out! Racine, Root River Environmental Education Center, Hawthorne Hollow, River Bend Nature Center and Hoy Audubon Society. Upcoming Nature Club events are:
- "Canoe and Kayak Trip," 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, Root River Environmental Education Center, 1301 W. Sixth St. Paddle down the Root River for a chance to see shorebirds, ducks and more.
- "Sifting through the Root River," 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, Lincoln Park, 2200 Domanik Drive. Participants will dip a net and sift through the Root River or just splash around on the banks.
- "Polliwog Pond," 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, Hawthorne Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, Kenosha. Participants will search for amphibians and other wildlife in the woods.
- "Love Your Lake," 1-3 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 6, Zoo Beach, 200 Goold St. Participants take part in seining, dip netting, water play and digging in the sand in search for life in Lake Michigan.
- "A Walk in the Woods," 10 a.m.-noon, Sunday, Aug. 11, River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road. A family-friendly walk in the woods at River Bend and explore bugs, plants, wildlife and many different habitats such as ponds, forests, a prairie and the Root River.
Reservations are required for all events. Send email to education@racinezoo.org with the number of children and adults attending.
