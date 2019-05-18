RACINE — Real Racine announced that Brianna Wright was named one of Destinations International’s 30 Under 30 recipients.
The 30 individuals, ages 30 and younger, will have the opportunity to engage in professional development opportunities throughout 2019 and beyond. The honorees originate from a variety of destination organizations of all sizes and countries.
“The 30 Under 30 program remains critical to our organization’s vision and mission,” said Don Welsh, President and CEO of Destinations International. “The future of the travel and tourism industry remains dependent on today’s young professionals and the foundation continually invests in the leaders of tomorrow through professional development and mentorship opportunities. We look forward to connecting with the 30 future leaders at this year’s Annual Convention, throughout 2019 and their careers.”
Wright co-founded the popular local millennial movement What’s Up Racine, a social rebranding initiative with the end goal with making Racine County a destination for young professionals, creatives and entrepreneurs.
Aside from this initiative, Wright’s role in the community has grown through What’s Up Racine. With more than 12,000 followers and a 54 percent audience growth since the beginning of 2018, she serves as the director of digital marketing for Real Racine and is the co-chair of the Vibrant Atmosphere for Young Adults WAVE team for the grassroots nonprofit Visioning a Greater Racine.
For more information about the 30 Under 30 program or Destinations International, go to www.destinationsinternational.org.
