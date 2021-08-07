Racine Vocational Ministry receives $40,000 Johnson grant

RACINE — SC Johnson has awarded Racine Vocational Ministry (RVM) $40,000 for its work in supporting Racine’s most marginalized populations.

RVM serves the homeless, former prisoners and the unemployed in Racine by enabling pathways back to family stability and employment through assisting with the development of life skills, job readiness and cognitive development. The SC Johnson grant will support services to individuals while also helping to leverage funds from local and regional organizations such as the Racine Community Foundation, the United Way, City and County of Racine, and the Bradley Foundation.

The SC Johnson grant will help strengthen families and neighborhoods. As participants are better able to support the needs of their households, they become a stabilizing force for good in their neighborhoods, creating a domino effect for positive community transformation.

“I am proud to be a partner with SC Johnson in making our community a better place for families to live and thrive and is a core contributor to our success,” stated James Schatzman, RVM executive director. “We have assisted more than 4,500 people in returning to school, getting skill certifications and going back to work.”