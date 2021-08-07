Racine Vocational Ministry receives $40,000 Johnson grant

RACINE — SC Johnson has awarded Racine Vocational Ministry (RVM) $40,000 for its work in supporting Racine’s most marginalized populations.
RVM serves the homeless, former prisoners and the unemployed in Racine by enabling pathways back to family stability and employment through assisting with the development of life skills, job readiness and cognitive development. The SC Johnson grant will support services to individuals while also helping to leverage funds from local and regional organizations such as the Racine Community Foundation, the United Way, City and County of Racine, and the Bradley Foundation.
The SC Johnson grant will help strengthen families and neighborhoods. As participants are better able to support the needs of their households, they become a stabilizing force for good in their neighborhoods, creating a domino effect for positive community transformation.
“I am proud to be a partner with SC Johnson in making our community a better place for families to live and thrive and is a core contributor to our success,” stated James Schatzman, RVM executive director. “We have assisted more than 4,500 people in returning to school, getting skill certifications and going back to work.”
In 2020, RVM continued to support families and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization placed more than 100 people despite the community shutdowns, reduced hours, and family challenges. RVM’s work with the homeless and prison re-entrants also makes a positive community impact. In 2020, RVM assisted 51 homeless families and 31 of those participants were assisted in transitioning from emergency shelter to stable housing as a result of employment support and family reunification efforts.
RVM has also continued its success in keeping former prisoners from returning to prison. Recidivism rates of RVM participants are less than half of the rate for the state of Wisconsin. RVM’s three-year rate is 68% lower than the state average. This has a stabilizing effect on families by keeping them together and allowing heads of households to become full participants in the local economy and community.