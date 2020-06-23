Racine Urban Garden Network in need of volunteers

RACINE — With 17 gardens throughout Racine, Racine Urban Garden Network is supporting several food banks with donations of produce this summer. Many volunteers are needed to work in established gardens and to set up new ones, especially at these locations:
- Ruby Street Garden, 3900 Ruby Ave. (behind North Pointe United Methodist Church). Volunteers will help reassemble the shed and put stairs in from the sidewalk. Contact Sandy Doran, 262-939-1687, sandydoran3301@gmail.com; or Donna Sweeney, 262-721-7171, jerzygirl1234@gmail.com.
- St. Paul Church garden, 1821 Carroll St. Volunteers will work on weed removal, general cleanup and possibly putting carpet roll remnants down between the beds. Contact Fabiola Diaz, 262-744-2787, fabiola.diaz@ces.uwex.edu.
- Villa Street garden, 1112 Villa St. Volunteers will be building four to six new beds for the neighborhood. Contact Megan Molkentin, 262-565-8486, worthyladymolkentin@gmail.com.
- Randolph Park, 533 Randolph St. Volunteers will work on weed removal, general cleanup and possibly putting carpet roll remnants down between the beds. Contact Chauntel Vinson, 262-412-9299, chauntelv@yahoo.com.
- Owen Davies Park, 17th Street and West Boulevard. Volunteers will work on weed removal and general cleanup. Contact garden managers Mary Siuta 262-664-9340, msiuta52@gmail.com, or Ann Smith, 262-909-0967, 47asmith14@gmail.com.
- Searching Together Baptist Church garden, 825 21st St. This is a new garden which will be constructed from the ground up. Volunteers are needed to help build the raised beds and fill them with dirt/compost. Contact Chris Flynn, 262-633-8239 or 262-308-8237, chris@dpwigley.com.
RUGN also needs donations of cash, checks or gift cards. Mail or drop off donations to Chris Flynn at DP Wigley Co., 234 Wisconsin Ave. For more information, contact Flynn at 262-633-8239 or 262-308-8237, chris@dpwigley.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!