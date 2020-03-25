Racine Unified offers free weekday meals

RACINE — Families have plenty of options for sources of free weekday meals while schools are closed due to the novel coronavirus.
Siena Catholic Schools will hold pick up days on Monday and Wednesday and will hand out multiple meals at once. Meals can be picked up for any community member 18 and younger from 8 to 9 a.m. at John Paul II Academy, 2023 Northwestern Ave., or from 11 a.m. to noon at St. Catherine’s High School, 1200 Park Ave. Beginning Monday, March 30, two breakfasts and lunches for each student 18 and younger can be picked up each Monday, and three breakfasts and lunches can be picked up per student on Wednesdays.
Racine Unified is providing meals from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday through Thursday while schools are closed. Families can drive or walk to the schools to pick up the meals. Sites are:
- Fratt Elementary School, 3501 Kinzie Ave.
- Jerstad-Agerholm K-8 School, 3535 LaSalle St.
- Julian Thomas Elementary School, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive
- Knapp Elementary School, 2701 17th St.
- S.C. Johnson Elementary School, 2420 Kentucky St.
- Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St.
- West Ridge Elementary School, 1347 S. Emmertsen Road, Mount Pleasant
- Schulte Elementary School, 8515 Westminster Drive, Sturtevant
- Bull Early Education Center, 815 DeKoven Ave.
Beginning April 1, meals will also be served from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at these schools:
- Giese Elementary School, 5120 Byrd Ave.
- Olympia Brown Elementary School, 2115 5½ Mile Road, Caledonia.
- Jefferson Lighthouse School, 1722 W. Sixth St.
- Mitchell School, 2701 Drexel Ave.
Additional meal pick up sites:
- Noon-2 p.m. each weekday at the George Bray Family YMCA, 924 Center St.
- 4:30-5 p.m. each weekday at the 1146 Villa St. COP House
- 5:30-6 p.m. each weekday at the 1140 Geneva St. COP House
- 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday at Not Your Grandma’s Pantry, 165 W. Chestnut St., Burlington
