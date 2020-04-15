Racine Unified offers free weekday meals

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Siena Catholic Schools will hold pick up days on Monday and Wednesday and will hand out multiple meals at once. Meals can be picked up for any community member 18 and younger from 8 to 9 a.m. at John Paul II Academy, 2023 Northwestern Ave., or from 11 a.m. to noon at St. Catherine’s High School, 1200 Park Ave. Two breakfasts and lunches for each student 18 and younger can be picked up each Monday, and three breakfasts and lunches can be picked up per student on Wednesdays.