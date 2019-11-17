Racine Turkey Trot set Nov. 28

RACINE — The Racine Turkey Trot, also known as the Thanksgiving Day 5K, will be held Thursday, Nov. 28. It will begin at North Beach, 100 Kewaunee St.
This chip-timed race is held to raise money and food donations for Harvest Outreach Food Bank of Racine and support of Fellowship of Christian Athletes Endurance locally and nationally. Finishers will receive a custom finishers medal, race bib and T-shirt.
The children's run starts at 8:30 a.m. and adults start at 9 a.m. from the Kids Cove area along the North Beach lakefront walking path. These prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers: First place, turkey; second place, ham; and third place, Cornish game hen.
Fees are $30 with a T-shirt or $15 with no T-shirt. Team registration (minimum of five people) costs $25 each. To register, go to runwalk.events.