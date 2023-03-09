RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild has released the list of plays and musicals that will make up the community theater’s 86th season.

Shows for 2023-24 include:

"Rent" — July 14-23

The bonds of friendship and chosen family face the reality of 1980s Manhattan as a group of young artists and musicians struggle to create and survive. With the hardships of a penniless life, drug abuse, HIV/AIDS, social tension, and political unrest, they face these challenges and try to keep the flames of their dreams alive. Based on Puccini’s opera “La Bohème,” “Rent” inspires audiences to choose love over fear and live without regret.

"The Cemetery Club" — Sept. 15 to Oct. 1

In "The Cemetery Club," Lucille, Doris, and Ida are a group of feisty, widowed “golden girls.” The longtime friends get together each month for tea to gossip, share some wisecracks, and visit their husbands’ graves. As they cope with living life after death, Lucille fancies herself a swinger, Doris remains loyal to her husband’s memory, and Ida secretly wishes for a budding romance. Through their healing, they quarrel, joke around, and even compete for a new love interest in an amusing and touching comedy.

"Seasonal Allergies" — Oct. 27 to Nov. 12

Pete turns up on his sister Julia’s doorstep, heartbroken and hungry, promising he will be around for a short time. Having arrived at the cusp of the holiday trifecta, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve, his dirty laundry and dismal mood overstay their welcome as days turn into weeks. With the chaos of the big, crazy family, its packed with personalities that will warm the heart, clear the sinuses, and tickle the funny bone.

"Disney’s The Little Mermaid" — Dec. 8-17

Making a splashy return after its sold out run at the Racine Theatre Guild, audiences can be part of our world once again during Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” In a tale about love and standing on your own two fins — or feet — Ariel is a mermaid who dreams of life in the human world. When she makes a deal with a sea witch and goes against her father’s wishes, Ariel must rely on her friends to help find true love and restore order under the sea.

"Dial M for Murder" — Jan. 12-28, 2024

Dial in for a psychological thriller that unravels into a calculated mystery. Tony Wendice is an ex-tennis star who marries Margot for her money. Once he is named the heir of her estate, Tony creates the perfect crime by blackmailing an old acquaintance to murder her and crafts an alibi for himself. When the would-be-killer ends up dead by Margot’s hand, the plot weaves a tangled web of clues and trickery full of deception and danger.

"Now and Then" — Feb. 23 to March 10, 2024

Sometimes what happens after last call might change your life. It’s 1981 and just as Jamie is closing the bar, a desperate last-minute customer offers him and his girlfriend, Abby, $2,000 to sit and have a drink with him. Who wouldn't take it? As the trio swaps stories about life, the unbelievable truth about this man is slowly revealed. What unfolds is a heartfelt romantic comedy about time, choices, and the love we share.

"Stargirl" — April 12-21, 2024

Leo Borlock’s life in high school has been all about fitting in and keeping the status quo until a new student arrives who calls herself Stargirl. She stands out in every way — from her clothes, to her stories, to her hobbies, and even her pet rat. Her free-spirited, eccentric personality goes against the peer pressure to conform that Leo and his fellow classmates expect. Based on the Jerry Spinelli novel, it’s a coming-of-age story about staying true to yourself.

"Cabaret" — May 17 to June 2, 2024

In 1929 Berlin, the vibrant, fantastical world of the Kit Kat Klub is an escape from the grim reality creeping in outside of its walls. Cliff Bradshaw, an American writer, is swept up by the club and the one-and-only Sally Bowles. He finds a room at the eccentric Fraulein Schneider’s guest house and as the year unfolds, the beautiful façade cracks as a dark, evil power grows. Will love, loyalty, and humanity have a chance?

Full season subscriptions are available for $60 and include “The Cemetery Club,” “Seasonal Allergies,” “Dial M for Murder,” “Now and Then” and “Cabaret.” Limited run bonus shows, “Rent,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Stargirl” can be added to subscriptions. For audience members with varying schedules and interests, flex passes are also are available.

They allow patrons to choose which shows they would like to see during times and dates that work best for them. Individual tickets will go on sale for “Rent” on May 22 and the rest of the season July 1.

The upcoming season schedule also will shift to accommodate more season ticket holders and volunteers' time. Performances on value nights will take place on the second and third Thursdays.