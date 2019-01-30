Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — The Racine Symphony announces its 2019 Racine, Live! talent showcase. Vocalists, dancers and instrumentalists of all ages and genres will be selected to perform at the Aug. 23 Lakeside Pops concert at 7 p.m. at Festival Hall in Racine.

To apply, send a video recording or link to a video posted on YouTube to beth@racinesymphony.org. Selections can be three to 10 minutes in length and must include the performance in its entirety. The performance must be appropriate for accompaniment by the Racine Symphony Orchestra. The Racine Symphony will assume responsibility for arrangements. Performers will be selected by Pasquale Laurino, RSO artistic director.

The submission deadline is March 1. Applicants must be available for rehearsals from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Aug. 20 and 22. Applicants will be notified by April 2.

Questions should be directed to Beth Bender, executive director, at beth@racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments