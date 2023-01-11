 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine Symphony Orchestra receives grant from SC Johnson

RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra received a grant from SC Johnson to continue to support orchestral music in Racine.

The $15,000 grant from SC Johnson will be used to support the RSO’s masterworks and holiday performances as well as music education programs through May 2024.

“This grant will ensure we continue to fulfill our mission to enrich, educate and entertain our communities through the power of music,” said Heather Keszler, RSO patron services and marketing manager.

“The RSO values the partnership that SC Johnson has in Racine," said Jonathan Winkle, RSO executive director. "We are grateful to be a part of SC Johnson’s commitment to the betterment of the community.”

With a strong foundation and clear mission to enrich, educate and entertain, the RSO has continued to thrive under the tremendous support of the Racine community, from individuals to corporations and charitable foundations.

