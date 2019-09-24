The Racine Symphony Orchestra is much more than just an orchestra.
Did you know that our season consists of two Summer Pops, one Holiday Pops and two Masterworks (classical) concerts? And that we offer over half a dozen music education programs and experiences throughout the year? Our programs reach individuals of all ages and backgrounds. Over the next couple of months, we will ramp up our music education programs, present the first Masterworks Concert of the season and host a fundraiser. We invite you to check out the Symphony – attend a concert, participate in a music education program and support our fundraising efforts which make our programs possible.
Fall Masterworks Concert
The Fall Masterworks Concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, in Frances Bedford Concert Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, Somers.
This concert is perhaps the most jam-packed of any of our concerts this season. Starting at 2 p.m., ticket holders are welcome to participate in the free preconcert conversation by our 2019 Artist-in-Residence, musicologist Meaghan Heinrich. The conversation will provide background and insights related to the concert music. At 3 p.m., Maestro Pasquale Laurino and the RSO will take the stage and perform several works including Mendelssohn’s "Hebrides Overture" and Haydn’s "Symphony No. 88." Tickets cost $26. There is no charge for students 20 and younger.
An After Hours with the RSO fundraising event from 5 to 7 p.m. after the concert will include heavy appetizers, desserts and a cash bar, as well as access to the UW-Parkside art galleries and mingling with RSO maestro Pasquale Laurino, Heinrich, musicians from the RSO and fellow patrons. After Hours tickets cost $25 and must be purchased by Friday, Sept. 27. Proceeds will support the RSO’s programs.
For tickets, go to www.racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.
Music education
Our music education programs are perfect for you. How do we know? Taken as a whole, these programs are designed to reach everyone, no matter their age, background or musical ability. And, even better, the vast majority of them are free. So, go ahead, check with your child’s school to make sure that they are participating in our Concerts for Elementary Students, Introduction to Strings, High School Choral Invitational and Side-by-Side Youth Invitational.
Home-schooled students are welcome in all of our programs. For adults, keep an eye out for information on our artist-in-residence’s interactive visits throughout the community and take advantage of our preconcert conversations. Last season approximately 2,500 individuals were reached by our education programs alone.
Thank you supporters
The Racine Symphony Orchestra's 2019-20 concerts and education programs are made possible by the generous support of the Racine Community Foundation, SC Johnson, Runzheimer Foundation, United Performing Arts Fund, local businesses, and our patrons and donors. We absolutely could not do what we do without this financial support.
To purchase tickets and for more information on the RSO, our concerts and music education programs, go to www.racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285. If you are interested in volunteering on our Board of Directors or a committee, email Beth Bender, executive director, at beth@racinesymphony.org.
