Racine Symphony Orchestra awarded grant from SC Johnson

The grant will be used to support the RSO’s Masterworks and holiday performances, as well as music education programs through May 2022. The 2021-22 season includes in-person symphony orchestra and chamber orchestra concerts, music education performances, an artist-in-residence program and other special events.

“We are thrilled to share in SC Johnson’s commitment to the Racine community, especially as we celebrate the Orchestra’s 90th season," said Jonathan Winkle, RSO executive director. "This grant will ensure we continue to fulfill our mission through producing exciting, high-quality orchestra concerts for the general public and for our children and we are deeply thankful for the continued support of the Johnson family.”