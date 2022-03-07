Racine Symphony announces Young Artists' Competition winners

SOMERS — The Racine Symphony Orchestra announced the winners of the 2022 Young Artists’ Competition. High school instrumental music students hailing from southeastern Wisconsin competed in this annual event Feb. 13 at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Taking first place was violinist Ashley Springer, who performed “Romance No. 2 in F Major, Op.80” by Ludwig von Beethoven. She is a senior at Tremper High School in Kenosha.

Cellist Gabriella Martinez came in second place with her presentation of “Méditation Hébraϊque” by Ernest Bloch. She is a junior at Case High School.

Violinist Annie Ladd finished in third place with her presentation of Concerto in G Major by Joseph Haydn. She is a freshman at the Milwaukee High School of the Arts.

All three winners are receiving scholarship money.

Springer will have her debut solo performance as part of the Racine Symphony Orchestra’s April Masterworks concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St., Racine. The concert will also feature students participating in the Side-by-Side Youth Invitational.

About Springer

Springer began violin lessons at the age of 7 under the tutelage of Charlene Meltzer at Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School, later switching into the studio of Nancy Nosal to continue her studies.

At Tremper, Springer is instructed by Helen Breitenbach in orchestra and by Kathy Ripley in music theory. Springer currently serves as the concertmaster for Tremper’s Symphonic and Chamber Orchestras and is also a member of the Tremper Golden Strings, the first high school level strolling strings group.

For four years, she has participated in the Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA) State Honors Orchestra, serving as the second violin principal in 2019 and as the concertmaster this past October. She regularly competes in the WSMA District and State Solo and Ensemble competitions.

When not playing her violin, Springer can be found spending time with her friends and family and participating in Tremper’s Link Crew as a cabinet member, serving as the historian for Tremper’s National Honor Society, and mentoring local middle school students in both music and academics.

In college next year, Springer plans to major in music education and minor in English.

