{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine Senior Center, formerly St. Paul's Senior Center, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a complimentary lunch at noon Thursday, Oct. 17. The center is located at North Point Ministries, 3825 Erie St.

The public is invited to come and celebrate the center's history. A meet and greet starts at 11:30 a.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Reservations are requested by calling Carol Gallagher, director, at 262-681-6495 by Tuesday.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments