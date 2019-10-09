RACINE — The Racine Senior Center, formerly St. Paul's Senior Center, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a complimentary lunch at noon Thursday, Oct. 17. The center is located at North Point Ministries, 3825 Erie St.
The public is invited to come and celebrate the center's history. A meet and greet starts at 11:30 a.m.
Reservations are requested by calling Carol Gallagher, director, at 262-681-6495 by Tuesday.
