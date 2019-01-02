DAHLGREN, VA. — The Center for Surface Combat Systems (CSCS) recently announced Lt. Jeremiah Derrick, a Racine native, as CSCS Officer Instructor of the Year.
As a CSCS Detachment Norfolk instructor, Derrick teaches Integrated Air and Missile Defense Advanced Warfare Training Phases II and III.
“It is an honor to be selected for this award,” said Derrick.
“I enjoy being able to work with an entire Air Defense watch team to ensure they have the knowledge and hands-on experience necessary to build doctrine correctly and set up and operate their system in the most efficient way possible,” he explained. “I get to Introduce, re-introduce and discuss new capabilities, philosophies, and lessons learned to help make the fleet a better fighting force as they progress through their Basic Phase.”
In and out of the classroom, Derrick supports the Navy’s mission by striving to do his best and establishing the highest standards for his students. He is a true role model for tomorrow’s Navy.
“Good training and instructors are vital links in maintaining our Navy’s superiority in an ever-changing geopolitical situation and with the advent of new capabilities and requirements on ships,” he said. “I get to plug in with my team and work to build a solid foundation upon which each ship can progress from to stay safe when executing their mission.”
Headquartered in Dahlgren, Va., CSCS develops and delivers surface ship combat systems training to achieve surface warfare superiority. CSCS headquarters’ staff oversees 14 learning sites and detachments located throughout the continental United States, Hawaii, and Japan and manages and operates a Naval Education and Training Command training division in Rota, Spain. CSCS provides over 538 courses, awards 114 different Navy Enlisted Classifications and trains more than 38,000 sailors a year.
