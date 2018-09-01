Racine has always been a hub of maritime activity. Various vessels have come and gone. The earliest were Native American canoes, later European settlers arrived with sailboats then steamships. Today recreational and sport fishing boats grace Racine’s waterways. For a time, one of the most important commercial craft was the fishing tug.
Ron Luttrell of Racine, a maritime historian and expert model boat-builder, states commercial fishing on the Great Lakes once was a thriving enterprise, a way of life and an integral part of our heritage. Fish tugs were work horses. Sadly very few now ply the waters of the Great Lakes. Factors responsible for commercial fishing declines include over-fishing, ecological changes, invasive species and pollution.
Luttrell will share his extensive nautical research in a community education program entitled “The Life and Times of the Fishing Tug, the Palmer” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at Dewey’s restaurant, 600 Main St. (second floor, elevator accessible). Presented by the Racine Lighthouse and Maritime Preservation Society (RLAMPS), the program is open to the public and free for RLAMPS members. The fee for non-members is $5. Reservations are required by Sept. 17 by calling 414-228-8947 or emailing bkw@gowisconsinlighthouses.com.
Luttrell will discuss new insights on the Palmer, the origin of her name, her sister ship, her involvement in rescue efforts involving the Wisconsin sinking in 1929, historic photographs and artifacts from the tug.
Luttrell was hooked on all things nautical at age 7. A visit to a dime store hobby department sparked his interest. “A light switch went on,” said Luttrell. Later, building models of historic vessels became a passion. Luttrell’s boat-building philosophy is simple, “I try to do my best,” he said. His models are exquisite; the detail phenomenal. Always occupied with maritime matters, Luttrell is a Board member of RLAMPS as well as the lighthouse historian at the Kenosha Southport Lighthouse.
The Palmer was built in 1926 in Sturgeon Bay, specifically for the Great Lakes. Her career was interesting. Originally wooden, later she was sheathed in metal to better protect her from Lake Michigan. Sturdy and reliable, the Palmer spent many years in Racine, fishing for chub and perch. Owned for three decades by Robert Strege of Racine, she was a common sight moored just south of the State Street Bridge.
“Life on a fishing tug was hard work,” said Luttrell. “It wasn’t glamorous. There were long days and less than ideal conditions.” He calls them the “ramblers of the Great Lakes.”
Sadly the Palmer sank in the Root River in December 2016. A possible leak, bilge pump failure and bad battery may have all contributed. Icy conditions made salvage difficult. After much effort, the Palmer was raised out of the river in January, 2017. Ultimately she was demolished in April, 2017. Luttrell believes the Palmer was salvageable, given enough resources. “A museum would have been a possible option,” he said. “She deserved a better fate. The Palmer was a piece of Racine history.” Fortunately several museums around the Great Lakes have preserved various fishing tugs for the public.
Luttrell’s program is one of a series of education nights offered by RLAMPS, whose primary mission is maritime preservation through education. The nonprofit organization, formerly known as the Friends of the Wind Point Lighthouse, was formed to preserve and educate the public about the iconic Wind Point Lighthouse. In 2016 its mission was expanded to include all of Racine’s lighthouses and rich nautical history. In addition to maritime history, the RLAMPS website is an online artifact museum and features a lighthouse-related gift shop. Go to www.rlamps.org. The group welcomes new members and those interested can find more information on the website. You can also contact the organization via email at info@rlamps.org.
