Racine resident writes Holocaust novel

Is this your first book? Yes

Why did you write the book? I’ve always been interested in the Holocaust and after reading “Lilac Girls” by Martha Hall Kelly, I started researching Ravensbruck concentration camp and knew I wanted to write a book about it. It was the only concentration in Nazi Germany built just for women and hardly anyone knew about it. I wanted to address the horrors and triumphs the women lived through at Ravensbruck.

How long did it take you to write the book? It took about two years. I spent one year just doing research and then one year writing and editing.

How did you get interested in writing? I’ve always been quiet and introverted and writing gives me a way to express myself. I was the college student who loved writing research papers and essays.

Where is the book available for purchase? It is available in paperback and E-book everywhere books are sold — Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Ingram Spark, Bibliotheca, Kobo, Overdrive, Scrib and Apple.

Is the book available at the library? Not yet.

Website or Facebook page readers can visit for more information: brendamariewebb.com, facebook.com/brendamwebb.

