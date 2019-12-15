Racine resident writes Holocaust novel

Name: Brenda Marie Webb
Age: 54
Current town/city of residence: Racine
Connection to Racine County: I’ve lived in Racine all of my life
Occupation: Retired travel agent
Title of book and publisher: “A Thousand Mothers,” published by The Writer’s Webb
Synopsis of book (plot): In December 1942, the Nazis deported Perl Kaczlowicz from the Plonsk ghetto in Poland and sent her to Ravensbrück, the infamous women-only concentration camp. She said goodbye to her husband that fateful morning not knowing she was expecting their first child, or that she would never see him again.
While imprisoned at the camp, she meets Helene Dvorak and other extraordinary women who risk their lives to save her and her baby from the brutality and unimaginable cruelty surrounding them. The women bond together to form friendships and lasting ties that endure through the horrors of the Holocaust and long after liberation.
From the hell of Ravensbrück to Montreal and Savanah, “A Thousand Mothers” tells the story of the resilient spirit of women and the astounding power of loyalty, courage and love during the darkest days of the 20th century.
Is this your first book? Yes
Why did you write the book? I’ve always been interested in the Holocaust and after reading “Lilac Girls” by Martha Hall Kelly, I started researching Ravensbruck concentration camp and knew I wanted to write a book about it. It was the only concentration in Nazi Germany built just for women and hardly anyone knew about it. I wanted to address the horrors and triumphs the women lived through at Ravensbruck.
How long did it take you to write the book? It took about two years. I spent one year just doing research and then one year writing and editing.
How did you get interested in writing? I’ve always been quiet and introverted and writing gives me a way to express myself. I was the college student who loved writing research papers and essays.
Where is the book available for purchase? It is available in paperback and E-book everywhere books are sold — Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Ingram Spark, Bibliotheca, Kobo, Overdrive, Scrib and Apple.
Is the book available at the library? Not yet.
Website or Facebook page readers can visit for more information: brendamariewebb.com, facebook.com/brendamwebb.
