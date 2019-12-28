Racine resident publishes first book
0 comments

Racine resident publishes first book

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Name: Christopher Rosin

Age: 34

Current city of residence: Racine

Connection to Racine County: Proud to have grown up and raised my own family in my hometown. I’ve worked in the human services field to make my community a good place to live.

Occupation: Mental health specialist

Title of the book and publisher: “The Immortality Recipe,” Amazon KDP

Synopsis of the book: When Teal suspects her grandma’s secret recipe book might be a book of spells, it leads her inside an ancient order that protects the secrets of alchemy and immortality.

Is this your first book? Yes.

How long did it take to write? I worked on it on and off for about five years. When my grandmother was passing, I decided I did not want to waste anymore time to become an author.

How did you get interested in writing? It’s been a dream of mine since childhood. I won two writing awards in high school and majored in communication at UW-Parkside.

Where is the book available for purchase? Amazon.com

Is the book available at the library? It will be.

Website readers can visit for more information: https://tinyurl.com/ChristopherRosin

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News