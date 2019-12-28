Racine resident publishes first book

Name: Christopher Rosin

Age: 34

Current city of residence: Racine

Connection to Racine County: Proud to have grown up and raised my own family in my hometown. I’ve worked in the human services field to make my community a good place to live.

Occupation: Mental health specialist

Title of the book and publisher: “The Immortality Recipe,” Amazon KDP

Synopsis of the book: When Teal suspects her grandma’s secret recipe book might be a book of spells, it leads her inside an ancient order that protects the secrets of alchemy and immortality.

Is this your first book? Yes.

How long did it take to write? I worked on it on and off for about five years. When my grandmother was passing, I decided I did not want to waste anymore time to become an author.

How did you get interested in writing? It’s been a dream of mine since childhood. I won two writing awards in high school and majored in communication at UW-Parkside.